There had been a few quiet rumblings that Daredevil might pop up in the next live-action ‘Spider-Man’ movie, but if that’s the case, Charlie Cox who played ol’ Hornhead on the Netflix series of the same name, doesn’t know anything about it.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Cox reacted by saying:

“I hadn’t heard those rumors, but it’s certainly not with my Daredevil. I’m not involved in it. If that’s true, it’s not with me. It’s with another actor.”

This should come as no surprise for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the fact that Marvel Studios and its president Kevin Feige seem content to pretend the Netflix Marvel shows never existed. While they were envisioned as an extension to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they absolutely don’t fit with the family-friendly tone of the movies. Add to that the fact that Marvel Studios broke away from parent company Marvel Entertainment and Marvel Television and was set up as its own entity under Disney. Now Marvel TV has essentially been dissolved and Feige is in charge of all projects from the comics to screens and his vision for television is focused pretty much solely on the upcoming slate of shows on Disney+.

However, Cox admitted that he would be up for a cameo in an upcoming Marvel project if the opportunity presented itself.

“As a fan of the Marvel movies, I’ve loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there but because we were on Netflix, we weren’t able to do as much for legal reasons, I don’t know why. But I love the idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That’d be really, really cool.”

It really isn’t clear what Marvel Studios will do with the characters that once appeared on the Netflix shows. Will those programs be ignored, with new family-friendly film versions of Daredevil, Luke Cage, and the rest introduced? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

If you never saw it, or just want to revisit it, ‘Daredevil’ consisted of three seasons and all are still available on Netflix. Cox’s Matt Murdock was also heavily featured on the limited-series ‘The Defenders’.

The third ‘Spider-Man’ movie in the current cycle is scheduled to hit theaters on November 5, 2021.