Don’t expect to see a third ‘Deadpool’ movie anytime soon. Rob Liefeld, the comic book writer/illustrator that co-created the character with Fabian Nicieza, says that he has seen Marvel’s list of Marvel projects for the next five years and ‘Deadpool 3’ isn’t on it.

In an interview with iO9, Liefeld disclosed:

“Until a movie is put on a schedule, it’s not taken seriously. And what people don’t like is that I have assessed the schedule for the next — give or take — five years and I don’t see ‘Deadpool’ on it. I don’t see that it can arrive earlier than that.”

Liefeld previously divulged to fans that Marvel Studios had “zero” plans for ‘Deadpool’, with some questioning his reliability. After all, he isn’t actively involved with any movies, even the ‘Deadpool’ flicks which were made by 20th Century Fox before it was bought out by Disney. He gets a credit for co-creating the character and he gets to go to the premieres. That’s it.

But Liefeld insisted that he has some inside knowledge about what’s going on at Disney and defended his earlier comments, saying:

“Do I know that there is no movement on a Deadpool 3 right now? I know that. Yes. And does that worry me? No. Not at all. What I did was I answered a question honestly. And what I learned this week is just lie. Just tell people everything is lollipop and unicorns and rainbows and you’ll be better off in your life because people want to be lied to. Just because some guy goes, ‘Yeah, We’re still moving along’ that’s code for ‘There’s nothing to see here.’”

One thing that is very clear is that the R-rated ‘Deadpool’ franchise is not a good fit for the family-friendly Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps ‘Deadpool 3′ isn’t on Marvel Studios’ schedule because it isn’t part of the MCU and is being developed separately under the 20th Century Studios banner. That would make sense, seeing as how the brand has proven incredibly successful being an adults-only brand. ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Deadpool 2’ made more money than any of Fox’s other ‘X-Men’ flicks– over $1.57 billion combined.

