Steve Carrell is coming back to the world of sitcoms and Netflix has landed him. After losing the streaming rights to perennial favorite ‘The Office’, Netflix turned to Carrell and his ‘Office’ collaborator Greg Daniels to craft an all-new workplace sitcom, ‘Space Force’, and it’s sure to be out of this world!

As Carrell explained to Deadline:

“Netflix had this premise that they thought might make a funny show — the idea made everybody laugh in a meeting, an idea of a show about the origins of a fictitious Space Force. I heard about the idea through my agent, and Netflix pitched the show to me, and then I pitched the show to Greg, and we all had the same reaction to it. There was no show, there was no idea aside from the title. Netflix asked, ‘Do you want to do a show called Space Force?’ And I pretty much immediately said, ‘Well yeah, sure. That sounds great.’ And then I called Greg, and I said, “Hey, you want to do a show called Space Force?” And he said, “Yeah, that sounds good. Let’s do it.” And it was really based on nothing, except this name that made everybody laugh. So we were off and running.”

The premise of the series is, of course, the proposed initiative proposed by current President Donald Trump to establish a fifth branch of the armed forces in space.

Joining Carrell, who portrays Air Force General Mark R. Naird, is an all-star cast: John Malkovich co-stars as scientist Dr. Adrian Mallory; Ben Schwartz as media consultant F. Tony Scarapiducci; Diana Silvers as Mark’s teenage daughter Erin; Tawny Newsome as helicopter pilot Angela Ali; Noah Emmerich plays General Kick Grabaston, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Jimmy O. Yang portrays Dr. Chan Kaifang; Don Lake as Brad Gregory; and Lisa Kudrow as Mark’s wife, Maggie Naird.

Below, you can view the first trailer for the series. Be warned, however, that due to language, it is NSFW (unless you’re working from home):

‘Space Force’ will blast off on Netflix on May 29. There will be ten episodes of the first season.