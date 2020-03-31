Netflix believes there are still more doors left to be unlocked, as it has renewed ‘Locke & Key’ for a second season. The first season premiered on the streaming service in February and consisted of 10 episodes. It also ended on a doozy of a cliffhanger, so fans can rest assured that those mysterious plotlines will get some sort of resolution.

In a joint statement, executive producers and co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill announced:

“We are thrilled to be continuing the journey of Locke and Key alongside all of our amazing collaborators. We are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story.”

Netflix’s VP of original series, Brian Wright added:

“Based on the incredible graphic novel from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke and Key captivated audiences around the world at every twist and turn. We are so proud to have been part of this show and can’t wait to see all that Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and the entire creative team have in store for season two.”

No additional information was provided, so it is unknown how many episodes will be in S2, or if there will be any changes to the creative team or cast. As it stands, nearly every movie and TV show that was in production has now shut down for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. But if it’s any comfort, Cuse and Averill stated in February that they had already begun hammering out the storyline for S2, so at least they have a headstart.

As Wright noted, ‘Locke & Key’ is based on the comic book series of the same name, written by Hill and illustrated by Rodriguez. It was published by IDW Productions. But readers of the source material were thrown for a loop, as the TV adaptation deviated pretty significantly, starting with the introduction of a brand new character, Gabe, played by Griffin Gluck, and spinning from there.

The series focuses on the Locke children, Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott). After a violent home invasion, during which their father Rendell (Bill Heck) was murdered, the kids’ mother, Nina ( Darby Stanchfield) moves them from southern California to Rendell’s creepy ancestral home in Mattheson, Massachusetts. Once there, the kids begin discovering strange keys that have magical properties, making them the target of demonic forces.

All of those actors are pretty much guaranteed to be returning, along with Gluck as Gabe and Hallea Jones as Eden Hawkins.

Did you enjoy ‘Locke & Key’ S1? Are you excited that it will return?

Source: Deadline