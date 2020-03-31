Netflix has canceled two of its recent genre series, ‘V Wars’ and ‘October Faction’, after just one season each. Both shows were based on comic book series published by IDW. A third Netflix original series, ‘Locke & Key’ is also based on an IDW book, and was just renewed for a second season.

‘V Wars’ was based on the comic by Jonathan Maberry. William Laurin and Glenn Davis served as showrunners, while Brad Turner acted as executive producer and directed four of the ten episodes. ‘The Vampire Diaries’ alum Ian Somerhalder starred as Dr. Luther Swann, a scientist battling a bizarre plague that turns its victims into vampire-like beings. Among those afflicted is his best friend, Michael Fayne, played by Adrian Holmes. The first season dropped on December 9 of last year. Somerhalder is reportedly working with Netflix to develop future projects, so the fan-favorite won’t be gone for long.

‘October Faction’ was based on the comic by Steve Niles and Damien Worm and was developed for television by Damian Kindler, who acted as showrunner and executive producer. The series followed the exploits of married monster-slayers Fred and Deloris Allen (J.C. MacKenzie and Tamara Taylor, respectively), who must contend when their teenage kids begin demonstrating similar “talents.” Aurora Burghart and Gabriel Darku co-starred as the twins Viv and Geoff. Like ‘V Wars’, the first season of ‘October Faction’ consisted of ten episodes. They arrived on January 23, 2020.

Streaming services do not disclose their numbers, so it is unknown how many people watched either ‘V Wars’ or ‘October Faction’. When it comes to genre shows, the really expensive ones, like ‘Lost in Space’ and ‘The Witcher’ typically get at least two seasons, as the second helps to offset the huge financial investment of the first. But ‘V Wars’ and ‘October Faction’were essentially set in the “real” world, so their budgets weren’t as steep. Unfortunately, it appears that just not that many people tuned in.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter