The coronavirus is determined to let us know to take it seriously. When news broke that Tom Hanks and his wife Rita had contracted the virus, it shocked fans and the industry alike. Now it seems the virus has taken hold of another well-loved actor, Idris Elba.

Elba went on Twitter today to announce he decided to get tested after he found out on Friday he came in contact with someone who had just tested positive. It was then that he decided to self-quarantine and get himself tested. As he stated, “I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive. I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got the results back today.”

He continued to explain, “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

To emphasize how extremely serious the COVID-19 virus is, Idris Elba urged his followers to “really think about social distancing and washing your hands” and to be aware that even though you see people who aren’t showing symptoms, they may still have the virus.

“So, now’s the real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance, okay? Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now.” He also advised, “If you’re feeling ill or you feel like you should be tested or you’ve been exposed, then do something about it, alright? It’s really important.”

“Look, we live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it, it’s been bullshit,” Elba added. “Now’s the time for solidarity. Now’s the time for thinking about each other. There are so many people whose lives have been affected, from people who’ve lost somebody they love to people who don’t even have it and have lost their livelihoods. This is real.”

Elba ended the video with an optimistic note saying, “Stay positive. Don’t freak out.”

Elba joins the growing list of notable names in entertainment who have contracted the virus and it may just be the beginning. Along with Hanks and Wilson, model and actress Olga Kurylenko (‘Oblivion,’ ‘Quantum of Solice’) also revealed on Sunday night that she also has tested positive.

You can watch the actor’s entire video below:

