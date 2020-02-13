One of these days we’ll get a big-screen adaptation of an Elseworlds story. I just know it. Please adapt ‘Kingdom Come’ already! However, we do get one of the more exciting stories coming in an animated form: What if Superman sided with the hammer and sickle?

Warner Bros. has released a short snippet from the upcoming animated film ‘Superman: Red Son.’ In the clip, fashioned like an old newsreel, the being known as Superman appears in what is believed to be a propaganda tool. The Man of Steel is shown hurling tanks and shaking hands with premier Joseph Stalin.

This latest adaptation of DC’s Elseworlds series sees Superman raised not by the loving Kents. Here he’s nursed by the iron fist of Communist Russia. This is truly a horrible thought for all us red-blooded Americans:

Superman: Red Son is a vivid tale of Cold War paranoia, that reveals how the ship carrying the infant who would later be known as Superman lands in the midst of the 1950s Soviet Union. Raised on a collective, the infant grows up and becomes a symbol to the Soviet people, and the world changes drastically from what we know – bringing Superman into conflict with Batman, Lex Luthor and many others.

Mark Millar penned the original run of the comic in 2003. The ‘Kick-Ass’ and ‘Kingsman’ writer created several alternative versions of DC superheroes in this story. Many of whom come into direct contact with this Superman. It’s not clear if we’ll be seeing the Superman clone or Brainiac here. At the very least, I know the Green Lantern Marine Corps. make an appearance.

‘Superman: Red Son’ will be available digitally on February 25. The physical releases on Blu-ray and DVD are set for April 17. Reprints of ‘Superman: Red Son’ can be purchased on Amazon.