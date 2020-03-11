‘The Eternals has thus far proved to be one of the more mysterious and secretive of the MCU films, especially since it is set to premiere later this year and we have yet to even see a trailer. However, for some lucky fans down at Brazil’s CCXP last December, they did get to see some footage from the actual film, including many cast members in costume, including Kumail Nanjiani (who plays Kingo) in what appeared to be a Bollywood suit, which many fans became instantly curious about. Could there be a Bollywood scene in ‘The Eternals?’

Luckily for us all, Nanjiani himself recently set the record straight, opening up a little about his character (but not by much, as is Marvel standard). While speaking to Deadline about his new show on Apple TV+ ‘Little America,’ he confirmed that there is a Bollywood aspect to his role in ‘The Eternals’:

“We were sort of sent to Earth thousands of years ago to protect Earth from these monsters called the Deviants, and that’s sort of our story. And a lot of it is set in the present so by this point, we’ve been on Earth for a long time and my character, for instance, we were all like, ‘Alright, keep a low profile, nobody should know,’ and so I go and become a Bollywood movie star. That’s like my secret identity.”

He went on to talk about how exciting it was to do scenes in an MCU movie with so many other South Asian performers, explaining:

“And I was so like moved immediately. I was like, ‘Oh my God, we went from like none to like so many of us in one scene!”

A Bollywood scene in the film certainly sounds interesting and will be something new and different for an MCU movie, something that is sure to be more and more important for Marvel nowadays since finding ways to be different in a franchise with over 20 films is sure to prove difficult with every new release. And showing a bit more diversity is always a good thing. ‘The Eternals’ seems a good setting to do so, seeing as how the synopsis explains that they have been on Earth for thousands of years and clearly would not just remain clustered in one part of the world, but instead, would be spread out to many different regions and cultures.

Aside from Kumail Nanjiani, the large cast also includes Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Kit Harington, and Angelina Jolie, with the film itself being directed by Chloé Zhao and being released on November 6th, 2020. Luckily for fans (including yours truly), this means we do not actually have that long to wait before we see the MCU version of the Eternals, with some rumors out there stating that we may even get that trailer relatively soon as the ‘Black Widow’ premiere in May might be the ideal moment for Marvel to officially release a teaser.

What do you think of Marvel's 'The Eternals' project so far? Are you intrigued by the idea of a Bollywood scene?