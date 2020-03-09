It has been a long road, but ‘The New Mutants’ is going to see the light of day this year finally. The part horror film and part superhero movie has been on the shelves for a couple of years. Now it is set for release and has an honor rarely seen by modern superhero flicks.

Entertainment Weekly discussed the X-Men spin-off with director Josh Boone. ‘The New Mutants’ is pulling off something that we haven’t seen very often. Despite what has been rumored in the press, this film is reshoot-free! However, it was a series of fortunate events that led to this unicorn. The production wrapped just as Disney was beginning the takeover of 20th Century Fox, which stuck the mutant story in a bit of a limbo.

Boone illuminated on the situation:

“Everybody said we did reshoots! We’ve never done reshoots. And I’ll tell you this: if there hadn’t been a merger, I’m sure we would’ve done reshoots the same way every movie does pickups. We didn’t even do that because by the time the merger was done and everything was settled, everybody’s older.”

OK, it wasn’t an act of revolutionary filmmaking that saved ‘The New Mutants’ from potentially sharing the same fate as ‘Dark Phoenix.’ At least this movie will get to stand on its original legs without the studio interfering with Josh Boone’s vision. He’s certainly grateful for the experience and being able to keep his artistic integrity intact:

“The movie is exactly the movie we set out to make. I was nervous when they were talking about reshooting or re-editing that it was gonna be very different, but honestly, it’s exactly what we set out to do.”

How will it turn out? We’ll find out on April 3rd. Are you still stoked for this new chapter in the X-MEN universe, or did the two-year wait douse that flame? Let us know in the comments.