Following hot on the heels of last week’s news that Blumhouse may be adapting ‘Frankenstein’, another Universal staple is also on the table. Collider‘s Perri Nemiroff sat down with Jason Blum and Ike Barinholtz to talk about the production company’s latest film ‘The Hunt.’ During the interview, the idea was floated that the previously mentioned movie may make an appearance at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event. What about the idea of adapting the annual fright fest into a film? Oh, Jason Blum alluded that it may be a reality:

“Yes! Definitely! We’ve actually talked about it. We haven’t quite figured it out, but there’s definitely a movie in Halloween Horror Nights somewhere.”

Halloween Horror Nights take place in Universal Orlando and Hollywood starting each September and running through October. During the month and a half many of the theme parks’ warehouses, studios, and ride queues get a complete makeover with each being turned into a haunted house based on a popular IP like ‘Killer Klowns from Outer Space’ or the Netflix hit ‘Stranger Things.’ That’s not all. HHN also has themed scare zones to get a few random screams out of your friends between houses. There are also shows, the longest-running was a raunchy lampoon extravaganza known as ‘Bill And Ted’s Excellent Halloween Adventure’.

After its premiere in 1991, HHN featured for a short time the Crypt Keeper but then moved on to feature original “host” characters. These would include Jack the Clown, The Director, The Usher, and The Storyteller. Could all of these nightmarish creatures come together is some sort of anthology movie akin to ‘Creepshow’?

Having covered HHN first hand for years, there’s an endless supply of characters and potential storylines that could work well with Blumhouse’s moviemaking model. Which houses or hosts would you like to see on the silver screen? Let us know in the comments.