The last vestige of 20th Century Fox’s ‘X-Men’ universe of films will finally make its way onto the big screen in April, with Josh Boone’s “rubber room” horror movie ‘New Mutants’. The picture stars Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage, Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin/Magik, Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair, and Henry Zaga as Roberto DaCosta/Sunspot. Alice Braga co-stars as Dr. Cecilia Reyes.

If you want to learn more about these characters, a new set of photos has been released, offering hints about them and the movie itself.

Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball:

In the comics, Sam Guthrie was forced to fo to work in the local coal mine in rural Cumberland, Kentucky, after his father died… while working in the coal mine. After Sam and some of his fellow miners become trapped, his mutant power kicked in, to manifest “thermochemical energy” thrusting him forward through the rubble.

It sounds as though that storyline will be kept pretty much intact in the film. As shown in the movie pics, Sam has brought a piece of the mine with him as a reminder of his past.

Check him out below:

Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage

Danielle Moonstar is a Cheyenne Native American, whose superpower allows her to manifest a person’s greatest fear.

Unfortunately, in the movie, Hunt’s Moonstar will be facing a terror all her own, the Demon Bear. The horrifying entity is symbolized by the bear-shaped totem on her necklace.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin/Magik

Illyana Rasputin is the sister of the X-Men’s Peter Rasputin, a.k.a. Colossus. What many don’t realize is that Illyana’s mutant power is to teleport. That’s it. But she is capable of far more than that. As a child, she was stranded in the Hell-like dimension Limbo, and raised by the sorcerer Belasco who trained her to manipulate magic. She can manifest Eldritch armor and the powerful Soulsword.

It has already been teased that Taylor-Joy’s Magik will also be shown wearing her armor and slinging her sword. There is even buzz that she will encounter Lockheed the Dragon, a mascot-like beast from the comics.

In these pictures, Taylor-Joy sports ‘Star Wars’-worthy buns on top of her, which emulate the horns she sprouts in the comics when she goes too far over to the dark side and becomes Darkchylde.

Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane

In the comics, Rahne Sinclair was an orphan entrusted to the care of the abusive Reverend Craig, who will appear in the movie, portrayed by the ironically-named Happy Anderson. It was believed that her ability to morph into a wolf or a half-wolf/half-human was a curse from the Devil.

Her rigid Catholic upbringing is teased in the movie shots, as she is shown gripping a rosary.

Henry Zaga as Roberto DaCosta/Sunspot

In the comics, Roberto DaCosta comes from a wealthy Brazillian family, and in the photos of Zaga, his fancy clothes and perfectly styled hair indicate that this is something that will carry over into the movies. His mutant power allows him to convert solar energy into super strength.

Now that you’re familiar with the ‘New Mutants’, you’re all set for the movie! It opens in theaters on April 3, 2020.

