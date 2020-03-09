‘TRON’ just can’t get a foot in the door. The groundbreaking science fiction epic has been getting brief spurts of life throughout the past four decades. None of those entries helped materialize a sustainable film or TV series. In 2010, we had the atheistically amazing ‘TRON: Legacy,’ which laid the groundwork for future installments. Fast forward then years, and we’ve had a couple of games and the short-living ‘TRON: Uprising.’ With limitless potential, why is it so hard for Disney to galvanize the franchise?

Well, Disney was indeed trying to restart things on the down-low, according to ComicBook.com. ‘American Crime’ scribe John Ridley was working on something ‘TRON’ related for the streaming service Disney+ until recently. It turns out that the project was not in a state to be officially announced. It is being reported that Ridley was actively developing it to an unknown level of completion, but it is now no more. Since Bob Iger announced his shifting role within the company, the project may have just been one of those things swept aside while the former CEO looks at the bigger picture.

The love for ‘TRON’ is still alive as far as the creative minds are concerned. The producer of the ‘Legacy’ and ‘Uprising,’ Justin Springer, still had his hat in the ring to make another trip to the Grid:

“Look, I will never stop being interested in making a TRON movie. I love the opportunity to do it. It’s a title that never really goes away internally. There’s always people around the company who like it a whole lot. And so, we’ll see what happens. It would be great to get the opportunity to do it again.”

Sadly this was his sentiment a year ago. With almost no news circulating, it may be quite a while before we find out what the future has in store for Flynn and Quorra. That is if those storylines are continued at all.

What are your thoughts? Should ‘TRON’ get a sequel or a total reboot? Let us know in the comments.