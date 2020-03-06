In just over a week, the wait will be over, as the Season 3 premiere of ‘Westworld’ will arrive on HBO. With the new season about to kick off, the network has released an assortment of new photos of the cast members from the first new episode, as well as the titles and synopses for the first four episodes, complete with directors and writers.

In addition to Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Thandie Newton (Maeve), Jeffrey Wright (Bernard), and Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), the photos also showcase newcomers Aaron Paul (Caleb), Lena Waithe (Ash), and Marshawn Lynch (role unknown). While not a lot is known about their characters, it does appear that they know one another.

As for the new episodes, check out this information below:

Episode 1: “Parce Domine”

Debut Date: Sunday, March 15 (9:00-10:10pm ET/PT)

Written by Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jonathan Nolan

If you’re stuck in a loop, try walking in a straight line.

Episode 2: “The Winter Line”

Debut Date: Sunday, March 22 (9:00-10:00pm)

Written by Matthew Pitts & Lisa Joy; directed by Richard J. Lewis

People put up a lot of walls. Bring a sledgehammer to your life.

Episode 3: “The Absence of Field”

Debut Date: Sunday, March 29 (9:00-10:00pm)

Written by Denis Thé; directed by Amanda Marsalis

If you don’t like what you see in the mirror, don’t blame the mirror.

Episode 4: “The Mother of Exiles”

Debut Date: Sunday, April 5 (9:00-10:10pm)

Written by Jordan Goldberg & Lisa Joy; directed by Paul Cameron

The truth doesn’t always set you free.

Now you can check out the new photos below:

It’s been about a year and a half since Season 2 ended, but the wait is almost over. The first new episode of Season 3 of ‘Westworld’ arrives in about a week on Sunday, March 15.

