Scooby-Doo is one of the most popular cartoon characters in the world, but he has been absent from the big screen for 16 years. So you may have to forgive Warner Brothers for cramming a lot of stuff into ‘Scoob!’. Not only is it an origin story, showing how Shaggy and Scooby first met, but the present-day segments will pit the Mystery Inc. gang against Hanna-Barbera baddie Dick Dastardly, and they will need help from some other HB crime fighters.

The new trailer for ‘Scoob!’ gives the first look at Dastardly, Teen Angel Deedee Skyes, and Blue Falcon, the latter of whom is voiced by Mark Wahlberg. It’s a bit of an adjustment — Wahlberg’s voice is higher and more nasally than I’ve ever noticed, as opposed to the booming baritone of Gary Owens who voiced Blue Falcon on the 1970s cartoon series. But hey, he looks cool!

In both the classic cartoon and in the new movie, Blue Falcon is the human partner to cybernetic K-9 Dyno-Mutt, who doesn’t appear in the trailer. But he will be voiced by Ken Jeong in ‘Scoob!’. Also appearing in the film (but not in this trailer) is Captain Caveman, voiced by Tracy Morgan. On the original ‘Captain Caveman’ cartoon, he was teamed with three Teen Angels, however, it looks as though only Deedee is in this movie, and she is shown working with Blue Falcon, not “Cavey.” Kiesey Clemons provides her voice.

Check out the new trailer below:

Frank Welker, who voices Scooby on TV also voices him here. Adult Shaggy Rogers is voiced by Will Forte, while Iain Armitage provides the voice of young Shaggy. Zac Efron lends his voice to Fred Jones, with Pierce Gagnon as young Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne Blake, and Mckenna Grace as young Daphne, Gina Rodriguez as Velma Dinkley, and Ariana Greenblatt as young Velma. Jason Isaacs provides the voice of Dick Dastardly.

The first full-length animated Scooby-Doo adventure for the big screen is the never-before-told stories of Scooby-Doo’s origins and the greatest mystery in the career of Mystery Inc.

“SCOOB!” reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma, and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

‘Scoob!’ hits theaters on May 15.