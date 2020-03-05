It appears ‘The Rook’ failed to hook viewers. STARZ is giving the sci-fi spy series the ax after just one season, which aired last summer. ‘The Rook’ starred Emma Greenwell and Olivia Munn, with Greenwell portraying Myfanwy (rhymes with “Tiffany”) an amnesiac secret agent, who finds herself the target of one of her bosses at a super-secret branch of the British government the Checquy, which is dedicated to the investigation of Extreme Variant Abilities. Munn portrayed Monica Reed, an American agent of a similar body.

‘The Rook’ aired in the UK on the Virgin TV Ultra HD channel.

The first season consisted of eight episodes and averaged 225,000 total viewers and a 0.04 demo rating, putting it sixth out of STARZ’s nine dramas. Its reviews were only mediocre.

‘The Rook’ was ostensibly based on Daniel O’Malley’s 2012 novel of the same name (part one of two), but fans of the source material, which is more comedic, were unimpressed with the gritty TV adaptation.

The series also starred Shelley Conn, James D’Arcy, Jon Fletcher, Adrian Lester, Ronan Raftery, Joely Richardson, and Catherine Steadman. Liza Zwerling and Karyn Usher acted as showrunners and executive producers via their Carpool Entertainment production company, along with Stephen Garrett under his Character 7 banner. The majority of the series was written by Al Blyth & Sam Holcroft, with additional writing by Francesca Gardiner, Zwerling, and Usher. Episodes were directed by Kari Skogland, China Moo-Young, Sunu Gonera, and Rebecca Johnson.

Last year, prior to the release of ‘The Rook’, Garrett said:

“I think what drew us all to this is that it’s a spy show with supernatural elements. And the great thing about spy shows and why I think the British are good at them — you know, we obviously have done Bond, we’ve done le Carré — we’re naturally duplicitous; we’re very good at lying, and we love secrets. So if you’re a spy, you can’t tell your friends or your loved ones what it is you do. And I think if you have supernatural powers, you can’t tell your friends or your loved ones what it is you have. So, you have secrets to the power of ten. And that’s just a very heady mix for great drama and a very unusual combination.”

Did you enjoy ‘The Rook’? Are you sad that the show will not continue to adapt O’Malley’s writings?

Source: TV Line