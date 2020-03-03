Chris Chibnall decided to shake things up when he took over the reins as showrunner for BBC’s ‘Doctor Who.’ In his first year, he expelled the appearance of familiar foes, excluded multi-episode stories and removed the joy of spending Christmas with the Doctor by not having a holiday episode. Many fans were understandably dismayed at the news, but it seems Chibnall has had a change of heart! This year, he brought back the Judoon and Cyberman and a thrilling three-part ending for Season 12 – and it doesn’t stop there!

At the end of Sunday’s ‘Doctor Who’ finale, fans were left with a doozy of a cliffhanger and were left wondering what happens next? Will we have to wait through another drought of no episodes for almost a year before witnessing the resolution of the Doctor’s fate?

As Chibnall exclaimed:

“We can’t leave the Doctor there! On that cliffhanger! Well, we did!”

Thankfully, the BBC and Chibnall won’t make us wait too long for the answer as they have announced that this year, the Doctor will return in an all-new “festive” episode and she’ll be up against her greatest foe: the Daleks!

“… rest assured, the Doctor and her friends will be back for a one-off extended Special around Christmas and New Year. (I don’t know when they’re going to put it on yet, otherwise, we’d tell you!). There will be Daleks. There will be exterminations. Thrills, laughter, tears. You know. The usual. See you at the end of the year.”

Along with Jodie Whittaker returning as the Doctor, her companions Ryan, Graham and Yaz (Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh, and Mandip Gill respectively) have also been confirmed to be returning for the festive outing.

As for Chibnall, he has already announced that he will be returning as showrunner and teased that plans for Season 13 are already taking place:

“We are already planning the stories… We have very big, ambitious plans for our third series together.”

While the exact date of the festive episode has yet to be released, we can somewhat be consoled that we’ll soon see the Doctor again before the year is out.

Source: BBC