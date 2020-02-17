Fans have been clamoring for a successful videogame to cinematic adaptation for years now. Yes, you can make the argument that ‘Resident Evil’ pulled off a successful franchise and ‘Detective Pikachu‘ was a fan-favorite, but the true box office potential of these have never been realized. Now, in a recent interview with IGN, Tom Holland is opening up as to what he thinks will make ‘Uncharted’ work where so many have failed.

“I think what ‘Uncharted’ offers that most video games films don’t is that it’s an origin story to the games. So if you played the games, you haven’t seen what’s going to happen in the film. And if you haven’t played the games, you’re going to enjoy the film because it’s information that everyone else is getting at the same time. But I’m super excited to make that movie, and it’s been a long time coming.”

One of the main complaints you can find about videogame cinematic adaptations is that they stray too far from the source material. Providing an origin story of the characters is a new approach but it could also draw the same criticism which so many other movies have suffered from so far. Holland, however, is enthusiastic:

“I read the newest draft of the script on the way over here, and it’s one of the best scripts I’ve ever read. It really, really jumps off the page.”

Hopefully, the script can exceed expectations and deliver a fun night out at the movies!

Are you looking forward to an ‘Uncharted’ movie? Do you think an origin story is the right way to go to introduce audiences to Nathan Drake? Share your thoughts in the comments below!