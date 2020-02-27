It’s been nearly a decade since ‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation‘, the last live-action adaptation of Hasbro’s ‘G.I. Joe’ license, was in theaters in 2013. That also means that it’s been almost a decade since any new proper ‘G.I. Joe’ action figures have hit the market, much to the disappointment of fans and collectors. But after years of waiting while the brand lay dormant, Hasbro has finally announced that 2020 will be the year ‘G.I. JOE’ makes its triumphant return!

This weekend at New York Toy Fair 2020, Hasbro pulled back the curtain to reveal their all-new 6″ scale ‘G.I. Joe’ toyline, ‘G.I. Joe: Classified’! While the brand has come in many shapes and forms over the years, this is the first time that the ‘G.I. Joe’ license will be made available in 6″ scale. The line looks to bring updated takes on the original ‘G.I. Joe’ characters and designs you know and love, with the first wave containing a number of fan-favorite heroes like Duke, Scarlett, Roadblock, and Snake Eyes (who will be released as a deluxe figure with a small arsenal of weaponry packaged alongside him).

Sadly, Hasbro has confirmed that this is the entire first wave, which means that we will have to wait until at least wave 2 of the line to get any our favorite Cobra villains foe our new Joes to face off against. We can definitely get a good idea of who we can expect to see in the ‘G.I. Joe: Classified’ line in the near future thanks to some artwork that Hasbro recently released to promote the new toyline. Characters seen in this new art include Destro, Baroness, Gung Ho, and of course the villainous Cobra Commander among others. Fingers crossed that we get Cobra Commander sooner rather than later!

The ‘G.I. Joe: Classified’ line is set to debut later this Spring, with a second wave anticipated to hit stores before the year’s end. And while they aren’t toys, we also have some new merchandise coming our way from the new live-action ‘Snake Eyes’ spin-off movie that is set to release this Fall!

So what do you think of the new 6″ scale ‘G.I.Joe: Classified’ line? Are you planning to pick these up? Who else are you hoping to see join the line? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay tuned for more news coverage straight from New York Toy Fair 2020!