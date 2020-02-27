The team at Playmobil has been consistently releasing some top quality licensed playsets for the last few years ever since they kicked off their licensing game with ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ back in 2017. This year is looking to be no different as Playmobil is kicking things into gear with several new licenses like ‘Scooby Doo’ and ‘Back To The Future’, plus more ‘Ghostbusters’ and even a brand new IP of their own creation with ‘Novelmore’!

For the new ‘Scooby Doo’ license, we have a few sets in stores right now like the Mystery Machine with Fred, Velma, and Daphne, and a set featuring Scooby, Shaggy and Ghost. There are also some individually sold blindpacked Mystery Bags featuring some of the franchises most iconic ghosts; each with pieces to be able to ‘unmask’ them to reveal who was.really up to no good all along!

Good things come to those who wait, as this August Playmobil has quite a few new ‘Scooby’ playsets planned for release including five different sets taken straight out of some of the most popular episodes of the show and even a massive ‘Mystery Mansion’ playset that is fully loaded with hidden doors and booby traps!

While we’re on some spooky scary fun, let’s not forget that Playmobil is bringing us at least one more ‘Ghostbusters’ playset with their new ‘Ghostbusters’ Pack and Playbox! This set is designed as a small all-encompassing playset that packs up neatly for your favorite little Ghostbuster to take on the go! This set will include Venkman and Slimer as well as a number of accessories.

If you’re looking for something a little less spooky and a little more futuristic then look no further as this Summer Playmobil has their first ‘Back To The Future’ sets hitting stores! Set to release in May 2020, we have the all-new Delorean playset featuring lights and sounds straight out of the movie! The wheels will even flip up so you can put the Delorean in flight-mode like in the film, making it a must-have for fans of the franchise. It will come packaged with 1985 versions of Doc Brown and Marty McFly, and includes Einstein the dog and other fun accessories! If that isn’t enough for you, there will also be a smaller supplemental figure set featuring 1955 versions of Doc and Marty.

Last but far from least is the new ‘Novelmore’ playsets! ‘Novelmore’ is an all-new original IP created by Playmobil that is ready to take the world by storm! The ‘Novelmore’ brand already has a popular animated series in Europe, with plans in place to potentially bring it to the U.S. in the near future. The story is a pretty straightforward tale of good guys versus bad guys set in the world of Novelmore. We will see the Novelmore Knights versus the Burnham Burners in these highly detailed classically styled fantasy castle playsets. The first ‘Novelmore’ sets ate in stores now, with a large number of new sets expected to hit stores this August.

Which of these new Playmobil sets are you most excited about? Are there any licenses you’re hoping to see them tackle next? Let us know in the comments section below and be sure to stay tuned for all the latest news from New York Toy Fair 2020!