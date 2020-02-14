After just four episodes, HBO has renewed the new space comedy ‘Avenue 5’ for a second season. The series was created by ‘Veep’s Armando Iannucci, and stars Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ethan Phillips, and Himesh Patel. The show’s 3-day viewership equals roughly 800,000 viewers, but much of HBO’s viewership now tune in via streaming, which isn’t accounted for in those numbers.

HBO Programming executive vp Amy Gravitt declared (via The Hollywood Reporter):

“We’ve loved every minute of Avenue 5‘s inaugural voyage. Armando Iannucci and his team are masters of smart and incisive comedy, and the ensemble cast, brilliantly captained by Hugh Laurie, is second to none. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for our hapless heroes in season two.”

Laurie portrays Captain Ryan Clark, aboard a luxury spaceliner — basically a cruise ship in space — when things go horribly wrong. Gad plays Herman Judd, the billionaire tech mogul who owns the Avenue 5. The cast also includes Woods as Matt Spencer, the head of customer relations; Nakamura as co-owner of the ship, Iris Kimura; Crichlow as Billie McEvoy, the first engineer; Amuka-Bird as Rav Mulcair, the head of mission control; Front as passenger, Karen Kelly; Phillips as alcoholic, womanizing ex-astronaut, Spike Williams; and Patel as standup comedian, Jordan Hatwal.

Regarding the show’s renewal, Iannucci stated:

“It was so great to be back again with HBO for the first season of Avenue 5, so I’m doubly thrilled that HBO have now seen fit to put Captain Ryan Clark and his passengers and crew through even more physical and emotional hell next year too. Nobody provides angst-ridden laughs better than Hugh Laurie, and we’re looking forward to seeing what further impossible situations and existential crises we can plunge him, Josh Gad and the rest of our fantastic cast into next. To the end of season one and beyond (into season two)!”

Laurie added:

“It’s thrilling to discover that space isn’t finite after all. I’m very excited to be continuing on this journey with Armando and HBO, and also an amazing group of actors and writers who make me laugh every day. Here’s to the future.”

There will only be six episodes of Season 1, so two more remain to be released. ‘Avenue 5’ airs on HBO on Sunday nights at 10 pm EST. So far, the show has been met with generally positive responses.

Are you excited that this voyage will continue?