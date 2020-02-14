Adrian Paul is joining the second season of Apple TV+’s futuristic fantasy series ‘See’, set during at time after humanity has lost the sense of sight. Paul will portray Lord Harlan, the ruler of the strongest city in the kingdom.

The series was created by Steven Knight and director Francis Lawrence, who helmed the first two episodes. Season 1 debuted on the new streaming service in November and had already been renewed for a second beforehand. Jason Momoa heads up the cast as Baba Voss, the leader of the Alkenny tribe, who becomes the adoptive father of twins, Kofun (Archie Madekwe) and Haniwa (Nesta Cooper), the first humans born with sight in as long as people can remember. This makes them the target of the powerful Queen Kane (Sylvia Hoeks), ruler of the Payan Kingdom, who sets her sights is determined to capture the children for her own use.

‘See’ also stars Alfre Woodard (Paris), Mojean Aria (Gether Bax), Josh Blacker (Witchfinder Warrior), Christian Camargo (Tamacti Jun), Yadira Guevara-Prip (Bow Lion/The Shadow), and Hera Hilmar (Maghra).

Last month, it was announced that David Bautista had also been cast for Season 2, but his role is unknown.

Paul is best known for the role of Duncan MacLeod on the syndicated TV series ‘Highlander’ which aired for six seasons. He reprised the role in the cinematic movie ‘Highlander: Endgame’ in 2000, which combined elements from the TV show and the previous films, which starred Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod, who also co-starred in ‘Endgame’. Paul also portrayed Duncan MacLeod in the TV movie ‘Highlander: The Source’ in 2007, which aired on the Sci-Fi Channel. Paul has continued to star in mainly genre films and television, including the syndicated series ‘Tracker’. Most recently, he appeared on ‘Arrow’ as the character Dante.

‘See’ Season 1 received mixed reviews from critics, but audiences have been more receptive. Apple is investing a lot into all of its original shows, and ‘See’ is no exception. The tech giant is reportedly spending $15 million on each episode!

Source: Deadline