Following her Academy Award-nominated role in ‘Harriet’, Cynthia Erivo is following that up by co-starring in HBO’s upcoming dark crime drama ‘The Outsider’. After that, she will star as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic’s ‘Genius’ series. After that? It sounds as though she might be tackling something a little bit lighter– the film adaptation of the podcast ‘Carrier’. The sci-fi thriller podcast was created by QCode and Dan Blank. Blank will write and direct the film.

Via Deadline:

Erivo will play Raylene, a truck driver who accepts an off-the-books long hall trucking assignment to cover for her ill father. She soon realizes that her mysterious cargo is a threat to the world and various forces begin targeting her to control or destroy it.

Erivo reprises the role of Raylene, which she portrayed in the seven-episode podcast. ‘Carrier’ was selected as one of Esquire’s Best Podcasts of 2019, and Apple’s Best Fiction Show of the Year. Erivo also co-produced the podcast.

Amblin Partners’ President of Production Jeb Brody stated:

“A great story can transcend its medium to find new forms and new audiences. Cynthia, Dan, and QCode created a gripping and entertaining podcast that deserved all the praise and attention it garnered. We can’t wait to work with them to tell this story in its next evolution.”

Erivo added:

“It’s an absolute pleasure to be able to bring this podcast to the screen and marks the beginning of a new adventure in creativity for me as a producer.”

Erivo is producing along with Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (‘Midnight Special’) and QCode partner Rob Herting. Fred Berger and David Henning will serve as executive producers. Brody will oversee for the studio, along with Creative Executive John Buderwitz. Amblin just scored three Oscar wins for ‘1917’. ‘Carrier’ will be QCode’s first film, although there are several more in the works.

Check back for updates. Have you listed to the ‘Carrier’ podcast? What do you think about it being turned into a movie?