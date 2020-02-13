Sometimes truth is scarier than fiction, and some real-life horror stories will be reenacted on the new Travel Channel series ‘True Terror with Robert Englund’. As you can see, the show will be hosted by Freddy Krueger himself, who said:

“I’m calling it a dark docudrama-Twilight Zone. What I like about it is, even though it’s myths and legends, they all were reported in a newspaper. They have a certain journalistic-reportage-cred that I think differentiates it from a show about UFOs or paranormal [activity]. We have our share of ghost stories, but these are ghost stories that were reported in newspapers and periodicals. So, even though perhaps we’ve outgrown some of those superstitions and we can explain some of those things better now in the 21st century, I still like the idea that these were stories that came from newspapers and I love the fact that they are part of our history. And then there are the ones that are obviously true, like people being buried alive during the yellow fever epidemic.”

You can get a taste of ‘True Terror’ in the first trailer below:



Brace yourself for the series premiere of #TrueTerror with Robert Englund on Wednesday, March 18 at 10|9c. Get the details >> https://t.co/bwLY13ngVb pic.twitter.com/dTt0RDHIgo — Trvl Channel (@travelchannel) February 12, 2020

The first episode features the story of a man who receives a premonition that he will die in seven days, and as a result can’t sleep. Sounds like something out of Englund’s ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ flicks.

Englund added:

“Strangely enough, there are a lot [of stories like that]. I don’t know if this was our producers steering the writers this way because of the baggage that I bring. I’ve certainly made a small fortune off of nightmares. But I think part of it is that, back in the 19th century and early 20th century, dreams and prophecies were given a little more respect. I think that’s why they show up so much.”

The Travel Channel started out just as it sounds, a station dedicated to videos of beautiful, exotic locations around the world. But it seems to have found its niche in a competitive market by focusing on fear. The network has already presented ‘Ghost Adventures’, ‘Ghost Brothers’, ‘Ghost Nation’, ‘The Dead Files’, ‘Destination Fear’, ‘The Holzer Files’, and ‘Mountain Monsters’, among others.

‘True Terror with Robert Englund’ premieres on Travel Channel on March 18, at 10pm EST.

