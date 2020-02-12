Rick Moranis is a name that became a staple in the 1980s comedy films. From his time in SCTV to ‘Ghostbusters’ to ‘Spaceballs’ to ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ the man was in nearly everything great about that decade. Then, for personal reseasons, he took a hiatus from acting. His absence left a vacuum that no other person could fill. However, that looks to be changing because Rick Moranis is back!

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the reclusive actor will be returning to the franchise he helped popularize. The film is labeled a “reboot.” However, Moranis will be strapping on the glasses to play inventor Wayne Szalinski once again. Another original participant will be working on this project, director Joe Johnston. He will be back in the director’s chair with a script provided by Todd Rosenberg.

In this continuation of the Szalinski story, Beauty and the Beast actor Josh Gad will be taking over in the role of Wayne’s son. Though it is not explicitly mentioned, I believe Gad will be taking over as Nick, a part that was initially played by Robert Oliveri.

‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ first premiered in June of ’89. The family-friendly film encountered quite a bit of success, including a handful of sequels. The story involved a group of kids being accidentally reduced to the size of sugar ants. The resulting hijinks included adventures with bees, a scorpion, and product placement!

The film was so popular that it was a mainstay for years at Disney’s MGM Studios. The Orlando theme park had the ‘Bee Scene’ being part of the studio tour. An entire play area was also dedicated to the film in the park. Sadly it was replaced by more modern Disney properties.