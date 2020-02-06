‘Little Shop of Horrors‘ has become a critically-acclaimed Off-Broadway show and news has made the rounds that the casting of Seymour is being changed. The new face of the show is a familiar name to some genre fans as Jeremy Jordan (‘Supergirl’,’Newsies’) will be taking over the part. The actor will be playing the lead for eight weeks starting March 17th, 2020, while the show is at the Westside Theater in New York. Jordan is replacing Jonathan Groff, who was the original actor for this musical.

Jordan is no stranger to Broadway as he recently starred in both the Broadway production of ‘American Son’ as well as the Netflix adaptation, which followed.

According to Jordan:

“It’s exciting. Seymour is definitely a role that I always loved. I remember seeing the [2003 Broadway production]; it was one of the first shows I ever saw in the city, actually. I had seen the movie, but that’s how I became really familiar with it. From there, I went on to sing some of the songs before too, in concerts. But I never thought I’d have the chance to play it, so it’s especially fun to be jumping in to this.”

As the upcoming cinematic version already has actors in mind; this likely won’t allow Jordan to partake in the film as he did with ‘American Son.’

“Little Shop of Horrors’ Tammy Blanchard (as Audrey), and Christian Borle (as the sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello). Groff is on scheduled leave from November 5-November 17 and will be replaced by Tony nominee Gideon Glick (‘To Kill a Mockingbird’) for those performances. The classic show features the music of Howard Ashman & Alan Menken. Tony winner Michael Mayer (‘Spring Awakening’) is directing this revival.

If you’re in the area, do you plan on seeing Jeremy Jordan as Seymour in ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Source: People