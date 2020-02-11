When it comes to Netflix’s ‘The Witcher,’ the first complaint audiences may have had was concerning the multiple timelines being shown throughout the first season which many found to either be confusing or annoying. However, a close second was the wrinkly armor of the Nilfgaardian army. To many viewers, this was a detail that didn’t even register, but once you paid attention to it, you get distracted whenever it was onscreen. So it should come as no surprise that when showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich recently appeared on Flickering Myth’s Writing Experience podcast the topic came up.

Thankfully, as always, Hissrich handled the question like a pro:

“Season 2 is exciting. It’s a chance to look at the mistakes we’ve made in Season 1 and do it better, tell stories better, improve some things, look at what didn’t work, get rid of it and start over. The Nilfgaard armor will be totally different. You have that opportunity [with Season 2] to go back and course-correct if you want to.”

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 is set to be released on Netflix in 2021.