Universal had big plans for its classic monsters, to turn them into big-budget summer popcorn flicks. But the first two stabs, ‘Dracula Untold’ and ‘The Mummy’ failed, the second so miserably that Universal scrapped its entire planned Dark Universe slate. Low-budget horror hit-makers Blumhouse offered to step in and return these creatures to their horrific roots, which sounds like a great idea! Their first film using this approach, ‘The Invisible Man’ hits theaters in just a few weeks. But there doesn’t seem to be a follow-up in the works.

It seems that Universal is waiting to see how this movie does before deciding whether or not to continue along the low-budget route. But in the meantime, the studio is also flinging a few more things at the wall to see if they stick. Paul Feig is directing the comedic action film ‘Dark Army’ (formerly ‘Monster Army’). And in November, it was announced that Elizabeth Banks was going to produce, direct, and star in ‘The Invisible Woman’, a remake of a screwball comedy from 1940.

Now the studio has announced another approach… a musical. Music video director Matt Stawski, who has worked with Cee-Lo Green, Fall Out Boy, Fifth Harmony, Owl City, and most recently Circa Survive, will make his film debut with ‘Monster Mash’ based on the perineal favorite carol originally recorded by Bobby “Boris” Pickett. Will Widger, whose screenplay for ‘Wish’ is currently being turned into an animated movie, will pen. Marty Bowen (‘First Man’) is producing via his Temple Hill Entertainment banner. Temple Hill’s John Fischer will executive produce, along with Stawski. Jeyun Munford and Tony Ducret will oversee for Universal.

Pickett’s “Monster Mash” was first released in 1962 and went to #1 on the Billboard charts. Joel Cohen and Alec Sokolow directed a 1995 comedy movie called ‘Monster Mash’ which featured Pickett as Dr. Frankenstein. Candace Cameron co-starred. (No, seriously.) In 2000, a direct-to-video animated movie called ‘Monster Mash’ was released, mainly in Italy.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter