Today we get to share an amazing behind-the-scenes video from ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker‘ with you. In it, we get a ton of how the visual effects from the end of Disney’s first “Star Wars” trilogy were made. The highlight for fans, however, will be that we get to see how Carrie Fisher is brought back.

While each scene that is put together before our eyes is neat, it really is Fisher’s portions that stand out.

You can check out how she was brought back for the final installment of The Skywalker Saga in the video below!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is fascinating that while Fisher’s performance was carried over from the cut footage from ‘The Force Awakens’ that her outfit and hair were all digitally redone. On top of that, ILM was able to use footage from both ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ and ‘Return of the Jedi’ to help create a key scene from the movie. I’m, of course, referring to the flashback which showed Luke training his sister in how to use a lightsaber.

No matter how you feel about the last three “Star Wars” films’ plots, it is hard to argue against what Industrial Light & Magic has been able to accomplish.

J.J. Abrams felt that Fisher would have been “proud” of how they were able to use her past performances. Now that we’ve seen how they did it, that statement seems even more accurate.

Were you impressed by Carrie Fisher’s inclusion in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’? Have you seen any of these techniques before? Are you glad that we can share these king of behind-the-scenes featurettes? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Source: Entertainment Weekly