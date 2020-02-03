There will be some huge changes to Diana Prince when ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ drops later this year. From the hero set to battle “excess and opulence” to not using some of her iconic weapons” to just being in a new decade, things will be different. However, actress Gal Gadot shares that “something crazy happens,” which is really going to throw Wonder Woman off her current path:

“In this one, she’s been around. She’s much wiser and mature and lonely… And then something crazy happens that changes the whole game.”

One could easily guess that the actress could be referring to the return of Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. However, I suspect that director Patty Jenkins has something even more surprising in store for us.

Are you looking forward to ‘Wonder Woman 1984’? Do you think that Steve Trevor’s return is the “something crazy” which Gal Gadot is referring to above? What else could be a massive twist for our hero? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

The follow-up to 2017’s World War I-set “Wonder Woman” visits Diana Prince (Gadot) in the ’80s, where she’s an undercover superhero keeping an eye on things and watching ancient artifacts in her day job at the Smithsonian. The first film was about the young heroine being introduced to the world, and in “1984,” “she knows the world so well, but she doesn’t know it as well as she thinks she does. She thinks she’s doing the right thing, but what happens in this movie surprises her,” director Patty Jenkins says. She wanted a classic Wonder Woman like she saw on the ’70s TV show “who’s at full strength, yet still is in the middle of her observations about the darkness of mankind.”

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ opens on June 4th, 2020

Source: Extra