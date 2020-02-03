Director Leigh Whannell’s ‘The Invisible Man’ takes the issue of domestic abuse to a new supernatural level, with Elisabeth Moss as scientist Cecilia Kass, whose abusive lover, Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) fakes his death and begins stalking her while invisible. Of course, no one buys Kass’ explanation and assumes that she is crazy.

Horror movies haven’t done well at all this year so far, but Blumhouse has a knack for creating truly terrifying fare on a tiny budget, and this one looks like a winner. A new trailer was revealed during the Super Bowl and you can check it out below:

What you can’t see can hurt you. Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character.

Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid).

But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

Speaking to EW last year, Whannell said:

“The image of the Invisible Man in the floating trench coat and the floating sunglasses is one that is clearly etched into the public consciousness. I wanted to kind of get away from that and make something that was really modern, really grounded, or as grounded as you can be when you’re dealing with a film called The Invisible Man. Just something that was really tense and scary in a way The Invisible Man hasn’t been before. There are some great actors in the film, Aldis Hodge and Storm Reid from A Wrinkle in Time, these are the supporting cast, and they’re such great performers. Having said that, the script is really a one-woman show. Elisabeth Moss is the centerpiece of the film, and she’s in pretty much every scene. I feel like, if you’re going to hang an entire film on someone’s shoulders, you need an actor as good as Lizzie.”

‘The Invisible Man’ stalks into theaters on February 28, 2020.