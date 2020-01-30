The new trailer for Netflix’s ‘Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’ is here and it’s bizarre, to say the least. Netflix released the first glimpse of this CGI anime back in October and fans were put off by the art style. Character designs are by rising artist and ‘Ghost in the Shell’ superfan Ilya Kuvshinov, who has a pretty sizeable following. But it seems that many are simply put off that ‘SAC_2045’ is in 3D CGI as opposed to 2D animation, with many pointing out that it looks like a video game, not an animated series.

But there’s nothing that can be done about that at this point. On top of the unappealing art style, the new trailer mixes it with extremely bizarre 1970s-style theme music. That switches about half-way in, to a poppy hip hop track called “Fly With Me” by Millennium Parade. It’s all very surreal, however, having watched quite a bit of anime in my life, the music is almost always really strange, and tends to sound old fashioned. So at least this is in keeping with that.

You should probably just watch it for yourself below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the year 2045, the world has entered a “Sustainable War” and the former members of Japan’s elite Section 9 are suddenly confronted with a being who possesses tremendous intelligence and physical capabilities.

‘Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’ hails from Production I.G. and SOLA Digital Arts, and was directed by Kenji Kamiyama (‘Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex’) and Shinji Aramaki (‘Appleseed’).

The entire concept of ‘Ghost in the Shell’ originated with Masamune Shirow, who published the first manga in 1989. It has since been adapted into numerous animated projects, video games, and a 2017 live-action movie, starring Scarlett Johansson. However, that was a huge flop.

‘Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’ will arrive on Netflix in April. What do you think of the new trailer?