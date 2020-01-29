Harley Quinn has been appearing in DC comic books since the mid-1990s, and she’s teamed up with a plethora of characters, both heroic and villainous, over the years. In animated form, the character was first introduced in Fox’s wildly popular ‘The Batman Adventures’ TV series, and she’s also been featured in her fair share of team-ups there. On the big screen, however, Harley has only been portrayed in live-action one time: in 2016, David Ayer’s ‘Suicide Squad’ introduced the character to the silver screen, brought to life by Margot Robbie.

Robbie returns as the character to theaters next month with the incredibly-long-titled ‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),’ referred to simply as ‘Birds of Prey’ hereinafter (and for the rest of my life, for reasons of my sanity). In the film, Harley will get to team up with other female characters from the DC universe: namely, the titular team of heroes, comprised of Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya in the movie.

But there is one character that Robbie would specifically like to see her version of Harley team up with, as she mentioned in a recent interview:

“I’ve been pushing a Poison Ivy reunion for a long time. I’ve been really working that angle for a long time. Because obviously Ivy and Harley have such an incredible relationship, so I would love to explore that.”

This, of course, makes perfect sense, as the two characters have a long-intertwined and sometimes-complicated history together. In fact, in Harley’s first-ever comic appearance, she teams up with Poison Ivy right away in a row against Batgirl. So, the duo have been working together literally as long as there has been a character of Harley Quinn.

‘Birds of Prey’ is directed by Cathy Yan and stars Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ewan McGregor, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ella Jay Basco, Steven Williams, Derek Wilson, Dana Lee, Francois Chau, Charlene Amoia, Chris Messina and Matthew Willig.

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? ‘Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

‘Birds of Prey’ opens in American theaters nation-wide on Feb. 7.