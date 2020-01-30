Sony’s planned reboot of ‘The Crow’ is back in active development, after being scuttled back in 2018. At that time, ‘The Nun’s Corin Hardy was slated to direct and Jason Momoa was attached to star, but both walked away from the project, due to a combination of financial disagreements with financier Samuel Hadida and his production company Davis Films, and legal issues, as it didn’t appear at that time that Sony even had the rights to make a ‘Crow’ movie. Prior to that, Sony had scheduled the film to open on October 11, 2019.

Davis Films is still attached, along with Highland Film Group and Electric Shadow, but a new director was not announced, nor was a star. It was never announced who was writing the screenplay.

‘The Crow’ was an indie comic book by James O’Barr, which was first published in 1989. Alex Proyas directed the 1994 film adaptation, which starred Brandon Lee, who was injured on the set when a prop gun, firing blanks, malfunctioned. He died in the hospital during surgery. Perhaps fueled by the accidental death of Lee, the movie became a breakout hit at the box office. (Morbidly, this was also the last screen performance from Thuy Trang, who had previously been Trini, the first Yellow Ranger from ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’. She was killed in a car accident after wrapping ‘The Crow’.)

Three sequels arrived, ‘The Crow: City of Angels’ starring Vincent Pérez, ‘The Crow: Salvation’ with Eric Mabius and ‘The Crow: Wicked Prayer’ starring Edward Furlong. There was also a TV series, ‘The Crow: Stairway To Heaven’ that launched in 1998 and featured Mark Decascos playing Eric Draven, the same version of the character that Brandon Lee had played. In the late ’90s, rocker and horror fan Rob Zombie announced plans to direct a futuristic film, ‘The Crow: 2037’ but it never materialized.

At this point, very little is known about the reboot, so check back for updates as they arrive.

Source: Bloody Disgusting