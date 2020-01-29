For those who have been wondering what Blumhouse was going to do with their upcoming release of ‘Fantasy Island’ the wait for the final trailer is over! Directed by Jeff Wadlow (‘Truth of Dare’,’Kick-Ass 2′), the movie stars Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, and Michael Rooker. It is based upon the television series of the same name where dreams come true for those who visit the island but at a terrible cost. The ABC series was created by Gene Levitt and ran from 1977 to 1984.

With Sony Pictures Entertainment releasing the final trailer for Blumhouse’s ‘Fantasy Island’ the studio was also eager to share the updated synopsis:

In Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.

You can check out the ‘Fantasy Island’ trailer right here:

I wasn’t sure how I would feel about the movie when it was first announced. The original series was a bit campy, and shows weren’t developed in quite the same way that audiences enjoy today. However, after all of the promotional material and this trailer, I’m ready to book a trip to ‘Fantasy Island’ myself! Well, at the movie theater, that is.

Are you looking forward to taking a vacation on ‘Fantasy Island’? Do you feel that the final trailer has caught your attention enough to check this one out on the big screen? Share your thoughts in the comments below!