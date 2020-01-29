If you’re a “Star Wars” fanatic you probably want to be able to experience almost everything from the franchise at least once. The problem for many right now is being able to get to Disney and check out Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge. On top of that, there are a ton of dining options there to experience. For those who like to drink, Oga’s Cantina is the place to be. But how can you experience all the drinks there without going broke or being tossed out of the park for disorderly conduct?

We’ve got an answer to that for you. Greg from How To Drink managed to be at the park the week after it opened. Not only was he “was thoroughly impressed by Oga’s Cantina” and felt that it was “a fantastic themed environment that really did a great job of capturing the feel of a Star Wars bar or cantina” but more importantly he felt that “the drinks were inventive and fun, and provided awesome presentations.”

He was so taken by the beverages that he has taken four drinks from the menu and shows you how to recreate them in the comfort of your own home. So if you’ve wanted to try (or retry) any of the drinks, not only does he show off four of them in the video but has recipes for a few more too!

Now, I’m thirsty!

Here are the 4 recipes (and a couple more for good measure) in case you missed it in the video:

Fuzzy Tauntaun

• 1.5 oz. -or- 45 ml. Peach Vodka

• .5 oz. -or- 15 ml. Peach Schnapps

• 3 oz. -or- 90 ml. Orange-Tangerine Juice

• Shake & Strain

• top with Buzz button foam

Buzz Button Foam

• 200 G Peach Vodka

• 20 Buzz Button Blossoms

• infuse and blend

• 2 g Soy Lecithin

• Froth to Foam

Bespin Fizz

• .75 oz. -or- 22 ml. Grapefruit Juice

• .25 o.z -or- 8 ml. Orange Juice

• .5 oz. -or- 15 ml. pomegranate Juice

• .25 oz. -or- 8 ml. Cranberry Juice

• .5 oz. -or- 15 ml. Simple Syrup

• 2 oz. -or- 60 ml. Bacardi Rum

• some edible luster dust

• Shake and Strain

• ideally, serve on Jet Chill

Dagobah Slug Slinger

• .5 oz. -or- 15 ml. Ginger Syrup

• 2 dashes grapefruit bitters

• 1 oz. -or- 30 ml. orange-tangerine juice

• .75 oz. -or- 22 ml. Blue Curaçao

• 2 oz. -or- 60 ml. Reposado Tequila

• Shake & Strain

• Garnish with Rosemary

Carbon Freeze

• 2 .5 oz. -or- 75 ml. Lemon Lime Powerade

• 2.5 oz. -or- 75 ml. Wild Strawberry Powerade

• tablespoon green apple cocktail pearls

• tablespoon blueberry cocktail pearls

• build in jet chill glass

DIY Wild Strawberry Powerade

• 200 G Strawberry

• 220 G Granulated Sugar

• Toss together and let sit overnight

• strain

• add 200 G Water

• pinch of salt

• Pinch of Citric acid

Making these at home is a great way to experience some of the flavors of Star War’s Galaxy’s Edge Oga’s Cantina without attending. Or, if you liked any from your visit, these recipes will allow you to make them at home!

Which of these drinks do you think looks to be the most interesting to try? Do you think you’ll be trying to recreate any of these at home? Are there any other science fiction drinks you’d love to see How To Drink tackle? Share your thoughts in the comments below!