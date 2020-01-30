'Little Shop Of Horrors' Is Reportedly Eyeing Scarlett Johansson And Taron Egerton To Play Audrey And Seymour

After a dazzling performance as Elton John in ‘Rocketman’, Taron Egerton seems to be the go-to guy for musicals, and Full Circle Cinema reports that he is in talks to play Seymour Krelborn in Greg Berlanti‘s remake of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’. Further, insider Jeff Sneider reports that Scarlett Johansson has been offered the role of Audrey. It was previously reported that Billy Porter was desired to provide the voice of the killer plant Audrey II and that Lady Gaga was being sought for this film, but not for which part.

The off-Broadway stage production of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’, with Jonathan Groff in the lead recently wrapped an extended run of sold-out shows.



Egerton previously played Seymour in a regional production of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at the Aberystwyth Arts Centre Youth Theatre in Ceredigion, Wales in 2007. Johansson has released two albums, ‘Anywhere I Lay My Head’, a collection of Tom Waits covers plus one new song, which featured contributions from David Bowie, members of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Celebration, and ‘Break Up’ a duets album with singer/songwriter Pete Yorn. She has also released additional singles, usually on soundtracks, and an additional EP with Yorn. She was shown singing The Pretenders’ ‘Brass in Pocket’ in ‘Lost in Translation’.

Interestingly, both Egerton and Johansson lend their speaking and singing voices to characters in the ‘Sing’ movies. Johansson voices porcupine Ash, while Egerton voices Johnny, a gorilla. They will both be back in ‘Sing 2’ which will be out on July 2, 2021.

Johansson is, of course, best known for playing Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the Marvel movies. The first solo ‘Black Widow’ movie will be out in just a few months, on May 1. She was most recently seen in the Academy Award-nominated films ‘Jojo Rabbit’ and ‘Wedding Story’.

Egerton has been busy doing voice work lately. He lends his pipes to ‘Watership Down’, ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’, and the English translation of the hit Finnish cartoon ‘Moomin Valley’.

Neither Egerton nor Johansson has announced an upcoming film, so they may be free for ‘Little Shop of Horrors’.

