With Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ some fans have been hoping he might even consider coming back as Professor X. Apparently, it isn’t just audience members who have had this same thought as Stewart has recently sat down with Kevin Feige to talk through options. We still don’t know how exactly the X-Men will appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now it sounds like there could be a chance that existing actors could somehow be involved.

As Stewart revealed with Digital Spy:

“I met with Kevin Feige a couple of months ago, and we had long, long conversations. And there have been moves and suggestions, which include Charles Xavier.”

Now, this statement was vague and he didn’t share whether he was in the running to reprise the role. He could just be brought on board as a creative consultant. However, he went on a bit further:

“Here’s the problem… If we had not made Logan, then yes, I would probably be ready to get into that wheelchair one more time and be Charles Xavier. But Logan changed all that. Here’s a tiny anecdote. The first time that Hugh [Jackman] and I saw the film in public was at the Berlin Film Festival, which is where the movie premiered. Shortly after Xavier’s death scene, I found myself getting very emotional, but I had to keep a hold of myself because we were sitting in the middle of this cinema. And then I saw Hugh’s hand come up to his eye and wipe away a tear. I thought, ‘Dammit, the bugger’s crying. Oh, let it out Patrick.”

“We were moved by the story. We were moved by one another. We were moved by the movie. But we also both made the decision that we were saying goodbye to our characters as well. In that sense, it was not just the deaths of those two men in the franchise, but it was also goodbye to our part in them as well.”

This really sounds like he was being asked to return as Professor X, so while we’ll see Stewart reprising one of his most significant roles in the “Star Trek” universe, don’t expect him to join the MCU at any point soon. At the very least, don’t expect him to wheel onto the big screen as Professor X in another outing. While there is always the chance that Feige could convince him to return in some other role, it wouldn’t be as the iconic Professor Charles Xavier.

Would you want to see Patrick Stewart join the MCU as Professor X one last time? Do you think this was the idea that Kevin Feige was pitching to the iconic actor? Share your thoughts in the comments below, True Believers!