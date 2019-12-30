‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is set to be the first movie starring a new hero in the upcoming slate of Marvel Studios films and now Kevin Feige is sharing a few details. The upcoming film will be changing things in big ways such as including a “98% Asian” cast, expanding on the foundation of giving moviegoers a diversity which was introduced in ‘Black Panther.’ While Shang-Chi once was the central character in ‘Master of Kung Fu,’ the new movie is going to be “so much more than a Kung Fu movie.”

These details and more came from Feige who participated in a Q&A session with New York Film Academy students.

When asked how the studio choose which heroes went from page to the big screen, Feige stated:

“Sometimes you’re choosing the title hero, you’re choosing which main character or main team you want to bring to the screen. And often times, as you’re making and developing the movie, [asking], ‘Who will come into it? Who will fit into it?’ “Like Shang-Chi, we’ve wanted to make that movie for a long time. We want to make a movie with a 98% Asian cast. And then you talk about, as you develop the movie, what other heroes can you bring into it, if you need them? And in the case of Black Panther [in Captain America: Civil War], it was the greatest thing that ever happened.”

While there will be plenty of martial arts in the upcoming released, Feige emphasized that “Shang-Chi is gonna be so much more than a Kung Fu movie. But it has elements of that, which we’re excited about.”

Fans of Kung Fu films will have something to look forward to, and I can’t even imagine how fun it will be to see the genre mixed into an MCU blockbuster.

Are you glad to hear that ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is planned to have a 98% Asian cast? Do you think that the movie can perform as well at the box office as ‘Black Panther’ did? Share your thoughts in the comments below, True Believers!

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ will fight its way into your local theater on February 12th, 2021.