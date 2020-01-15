While those involved with the “Star Trek” films have been switching their opinions as to if Quentin Tarantino would direct one of the next installments in the franchise, the director now seems to have confirmed that he won’t be. It does, however, sound like Paramount Pictures might still be putting it together, just without him in the director’s chair.

While speaking to Deadline about the 10 Oscar nominations for his film ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,’ Tarantino was asked about the status of the ‘Star Trek’ film he was wanting to direct:

“I think they might make that movie, but I just don’t think I’m going to direct it. It’s a good idea. They should definitely do it, and I’ll be happy to come in and give them some notes on the first rough cut.”

So while it sounds as if Tarantino won’t be directing the movie, he might still end up being involved in helping further write or flesh out the story if this one does see the light of day.

At this time, there are rumors of two “Star Trek” movies in development though the only one which has been confirmed is Noah Hawley‘s upcoming iteration which sounds to be unrelated to the current timeline.

