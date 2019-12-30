We know that Noah Hawley is currently under contract to create a new “Star Trek” film but it sounds like fans of the new timeline with Chris Pine’s Captain Kirk shouldn’t get too excited. While Hawley might be crafting a new film, Simon Pegg doesn’t think it will be a continuation of his story. That means the new tale could take place in either the Prime or Kelvin timeline with put a focus on entirely different characters.

Cinema Blend recently shared an interview with Pegg where he was asked if he had any involvement in writing the upcoming film:

“No, I don’t know anything about it. Noah Hawley’s been hired to write something for Star Trek, which is very exciting. He’s a brilliant writer and always creates interesting stuff. Whether or not we’re involved in that, I don’t know. I don’t think so. I don’t think that Noah’s thing is necessarily going to be Star Trek 4. I’m talking out of my ass, as usual. But we’ll see what happens with that.”

That doesn’t spell disaster for the future of Pegg in “Star Trek” as there are currently multiple films stated to be in development. It just doesn’t sound like Hawley is the one that’ll be bringing the Enterprise back to the big screen. If the Quentin Tarantino movie isn’t as dead in the water as it previously appeared, it could be what brings the crew back. Pegg went on to share that “As far as I know, Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek idea is still kind of in the mix. That’s down to [him] about what he wants to do next, you know.”

Are you excited for a “Star Trek” film written by Noah Hawley? Did you want the writer to bring us the next adventures of the crew of the Enterprise? Share your thoughts in the comments below!