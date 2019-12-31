Whelp… this should come as no surprise. The film adaptation of the video game series ‘Uncharted’ remains unmade, and has lost its SIXTH director! Yes, Travis Knight has departed the project, although Sony still believes this movie will get made. It is scheduled to be released on December 18, 2020, but that is now likely to change. Tom Holland remains attached to portray lead character Nathan Drake, with Mark Wahlberg portraying his mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Reportedly, Knight is stepping away due to scheduling issues, as Holland’s next film is expected to be his third ‘Spider-Man’ movie which is also for Sony. That is set to film in the summer of 2020.

Knight is best known for helming the well-reviewed Laika animated film ‘Kubo and the Two Strings’ and for working on the previous films ‘ParaNorman’ and ‘The Boxtrolls’. He made his live-action directing debut with ‘Bumblebee’ the spin-off/reboot of the ‘Transformers’ film series. He is still reportedly set to direct Wahlberg in ‘The Six Billion Dollar Man’, another movie that has struggled to get made.

Knight signed on to direct ‘Uncharted’ after the departures of Dan Trachtenberg (’10 Cloverfield Lane’), Shawn Levy (‘Stranger Things’), Seth Gordon (‘Baywatch’), Neil Burger (‘The Upside’), and David O. Russell (‘Joy’). At this point, some of the directors that left due to scheduling could swing back around, as they moved on to helm other movies which have actually gotten made, so they could be free to make this one now. Or, one of them could have a baby, who grows up, goes to film school, and graduates in time to make ‘Uncharted’, although at that point, Tom Holland will have to play Sully.

Maybe we should just open a betting pool to see what makes it into theaters first– ‘Uncharted’, ‘The Six Billion Dollar Man’, ‘New Mutants’, or ‘Masters of the Universe’. Or none of the above.

‘Uncharted’ will be a co-production between Sony and Playstation Pictures. It is based on the bestselling game series, which has sold over 41 million units. The current screenplay was penned by Rafe Judkins and ‘Iron Man’s Art Marcum & Matt Holloway.

So… place yer bets! When do you think ‘Uncharted’ will be made?

