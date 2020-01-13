Warner Brothers has announced plans to open an official Harry Potter flagship store in New York City this summer. Fans will be able to buy personalized robes, Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans, and “a brand-new range of house wands with a design exclusive to the store.” Fans will also be able to enjoy Butter Beer, and various ice cream and coffee treats. This will be a permanent attraction and will be located in the Flatiron building at 935 Broadway.

Sarah Roots, WB’s SVP Worldwide Tours and Retail, stated:

“This will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world and will become a must-visit fan destination where Harry Potter enthusiasts can engage with interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities as they step into the magic. We are very excited to be opening in New York. It’s the ideal city in which to launch with so many dedicated Wizarding World fans, a cutting-edge retail environment and a community that embraces innovative experiences.”

Also, as would be expected, the store includes elements from ‘Fantastic Beasts’.

In addition, WB has unveiled concept art of the store, which unfortunately doesn’t really look all that magical:

It’s possible that the rather pedestrian exterior is due to regulations like sign ordinances or something.

There are already two Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks in Universal Orlando that also offer Butter Beer, as well as Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Parlour, among other signature treats from the books and movies. But if you can’t get to Orlando, this could be a great way to experience the joys of Daigon Alley. It appears that some of these items can be bought from a walk-up window without entering the store.

New York is already home to the stage production ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’, so for die-hard fans, it’s possible to craft an entire Harry Potter-themed vacation. (That is provided ‘Cursed Child’ hasn’t closed by the time this store opens. It doesn’t seem to be doing well.)

Are you planning to head to New York to check this shop out?

Source: /Film