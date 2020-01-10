Robert Beatty’s #1 best-selling YA novel ‘Willa of the Wood’ is being turned into a TV series courtesy of Amy Adams’ Bond Group Entertainment production company, and eOne, the conglomerate recently bought by Hasbro. Beatty previously penned the acclaimed ‘Serafina’ book series. It was not announced which outlet would carry ‘Willa of the Woods’, but Adams and Bond Group Entertainment have a first-look deal with HBO, which presented Adams’ Golden Globe-winning series ‘Sharp Objects’.

Here is the description of the book:

Move without a sound. Steal without a trace.



To Willa, a young night-spirit, humans are the murderers of trees. She’s been taught to despise them and steal from them. She’s her clan’s best thief, creeping into the log cabins of the day-folk under cover of darkness and taking what they won’t miss. It’s dangerous work, but Willa will do anything to win the approval of the padaran, the charismatic leader of the Faeran people.

When Willa’s curiosity leaves her hurt and stranded in the day-folk world, she calls upon the old powers of her beloved grandmother, and the unbreakable bonds of her forest allies, to survive. Only then does she begin to discover the shocking truth: that not all of her human enemies are the same, and that the foundations of her own Faeran society are crumbling. What do you do when you realize that the society you were born and raised in is rife with evil? Do you raise your voice? Do you stand up against it?

As forces of unfathomable destruction attack her forest home, Willa must decide who she truly is–facing deadly force with warm compassion, sinister corruption with trusted alliance, and finding a home for her longing heart.

‘Willa of the Wood’ is set in 1900 in the Great Smoky Mountains. The book was published by Disney-Hyperion in 2018. Though it is listed as “Book One,” a sequel has not yet been released.

This marks the latest YA project for eOne, which recently teamed with Drew Barrymore’s Flower Films on adaptations of Casey Lyall’s ‘Howard Wallace, PI’ and Anne Ursu’s ‘The Lost Girl’.

Seeing as the adaptation of ‘Willa of the Wood’ has just been announced, there isn’t much information available, but check back for updates as they arrive!

Source: Deadline