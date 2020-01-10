As you can see, based on the new logo, Paramount’s latest ‘G.I. Joe’ movie is officially entitled ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’, and now the production has moved from Vancouver, Canada to Japan. Robert Schwentke is directing with ‘Crazy Rich Asians” Henry Golding in the starring role. While it has been assumed that this would be a prequel to 2009’s ‘G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra’ and 2013’s ‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation’, it has now been stated that ‘Snake Eyes’ is actually a complete reboot, which is good because ‘Rise of Cobra’ was awful and ‘Retaliation’ was just okay.

During a press event in Japan, Golding revealed:

“It’s unlike anything people will have seen. We’re really starting a new timeline – a new franchise within the G.I. Joe Universe. To kick it off with such a distinct and stylized film, it sets a precedent for follow-up movies… It’s amazing to tread in unexplored territory, to bring our own styles to it, and [director Robert Schwentke]’s love for japanese cinema. “It’s an absolute honor to play such an iconic character. He’s probably one of the most recognizable characters ever created. For us to never really see what’s beneath the mask, we missed something. He’s seen as a weapon; an inanamiate object. But when you get to see someone’s eyes, you get to see their past, their future, and their personality. We go right back to the beginning and see how he progresses and how he develops into this most amazing character.”

As part of the event in Japan, Golding, Schwentke, and other members of the cast and crew visited the Hie-Jinja Shrine, where they were given a traditional blessing. They were accompanied by executive producers Erik Howsam and Jeff Waxman, and actors Kenji Tanigaki, Takehiro Hira, Haruka Abe, and Andrew Koji (Storm Shadow).

Steven Allerick will appear in the movie as Snake Eyes’ father. Iko Uwais will play Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow’s mentor the Hard Master of the Arashikage Clan. The cast also includes Úrsula Corberó as top-ranking Cobra officer The Baroness, and Samara Weaving as Snake Eyes’ G.I. Joe teammate and possible love interest, Scarlett.

‘Snake Eyes’ is set for theatrical release on October 16, 2020.

Source: Paramount