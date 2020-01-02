Netflix has officially ordered a second season of the Michael B. Jordan-produced comic book series ‘Raising Dion’. The first nine-episode season arrived on October 4, 2019, and received mostly positive reviews– it ranks 81% on Rotten Tomatoes. The second season will consist of eight episodes, which will film sometime this year, but it is not yet known when it will be released. ‘Raising Dion’ is based on a comic book of the same name, by writer Dennis Liu and artist Jason Piperberg. The TV series was created by Carol Barbee.

In addition to producing the series, Jordan appears in the recurring role of deceased (?) scientist Mark Warren. The star of ‘Raising Dion’ is young Ja’Siah Young, as an elementary-age child who develops superhuman powers due to his father’s discovery of a mysterious meteor. Alisha Wainwright co-stars as Dion’s mother Nicole, who was already struggling with adapting to life as a single mother, even without Dion’s sudden power spurt. The first season also starred Jason Ritter as Pat Rollins, Mark’s best friend who was also affected by the meteorite.

Just days ago, Netflix announced that the series was its 10th most-watched original series of 2019, and it was the #1 show for kids and families.

‘Raising Dion,’ a Netflix production follows the story of a woman named Nicole Reese, who raises her son Dion after the death of her husband Mark (Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several magical, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat, and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.

Season 1 also starred Jazmyn Simon as Nicole’s doctor sister Kat Neese, and Sammi Haney as Dion’s classmate Esperanza Jimenez.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter