Paramount has released the first full trailer for ‘A Quiet Place – Part II’ and it’s the scariest damn thing I’ve seen in a long while! All of the suspense and terror from the first film comes back in spades. There is also a ton of new info presented about the sequel. I’d slap a SPOILER WARNING on it but… it’s the trailer.

For starters, the clip opens on Day 1 of the invasion, so unlike the first film, there’s lots of noise… mostly screams, car horns (bad idea, people!), and crunching metal.

Then the setting switches back to just after the last movie, as Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) and her children Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe), and that baby, who you KNOW is going to be a problem, are forced to leave their home. Soon enough, they come across fellow survivors, but it turns out that “The people that are left… they’re not the kinda people worth saving.”

Yeah, that scoots a little into ‘The Walking Dead’ territory, but now Evelyn has to face two dangers, the carnivorous aliens and cutthroat fellow humans.

Check out the new trailer below:

As you can see, we get glimpses of Djimon Hounsou and Cillian Murphy as two other survivors, but whether they wind up helping Evelyn or causing her more harm remains to be seen.

Here is the official synopsis for ‘A Quiet Place – Part II’:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

John Krasinski returned to direct the sequel and also wrote the screenplay this time around. ‘A Quiet Place – Part II’ is set to open in theaters on March 20, 2020.

Source: Paramount