Harley Quinn and The Huntress aren’t what you call traditional do-gooders. So to get them to walk on the side of the angels, they must be facing some really nasty customers, and this new photo from ‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ shows off the lethal dudes the Birds will be facing off against. And “facing” may be an accurate term, considering that Ewan McGregor‘s Roman Sionis is brandishing a dangerous-looking straight razor awfully close to Harley Quinn’s face. Flanking Sionis is Chris Messina‘s Victor Zsasz.

Check out the villains below:

In the comics, Sionis a.k.a. Black Mask is one of the most sadistic villains in Gotham City– he once gouged out a man’s eyeball and made him eat it. Meanwhile, Victor Zsasz is a serial killer who carves a notch in his own body for every person he kills… and that’s a lot!

In October, McGregor spoke to Premier‘s French publication about what attracted him to this role in this film:

“What interested me with Birds of Prey is that it’s a feminist film. It is very finely written, there is in the script a real look at misogyny. And I think we need that, we need to be more aware of how we behave with the opposite sex. We need to be taught to change. The misogynists in films are often extreme: they rape, they beat women … And it’s legitimate to represent people like that because they exist and they are obviously the worst. But in the dialogues of Birds of Prey, there is always an allusion to everyday misogyny, to those things that we say as a man we don’t even realize, to mansplaining … Everything it’s in the script in a very subtle way. I found it brilliant.“

‘Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ stars Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis/Black Mask, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Rosie Perez as Renée Montoya, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Dinah Lance/Black Canary, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Helena Bertinelli/The Huntress, and opens on February 7, 2020.