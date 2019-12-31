Dominic Monaghan in The Rise of Skywalker
Lucasfilm LTD/Disney

Dominic Monaghan may be a popular actor among genre fans due to his roles on ‘Lost’ and the ‘Lord of the Rings‘ movies, but some fans aren’t thrilled with his latest appearance as Beaumont Kin in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘.  As Monaghan recently divulged, J.J. Abrams wrote the character into the script after losing a bet over a soccer game.  In the movie, Beaumont Kin is one of the core Resistance fighters assisting Leia, alongside his fellow ‘Lost’ alum Greg Grunberg as pilot Snap Wexley, Billie Lourd’s Lt. Connix, Lupita Nyong’o’s Maz Kanata, and Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico.

Many fans are irate over the lack of screentime for Rose in particular.  After she had been set up as an important character in ‘The Lasy Jedi’, she only appeared on screen in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ for less than two minutes!

 

Screenwriter Chris Terrio has since explained that the original script called for more interactions between Rose and Leia, but because they had to use archival footage of the late Carrie Fisher, it seems that Abrams wasn’t happy with how those scenes looked and cut them from the finished movie.  But Rose fans feel that she might have played a larger part had the movie not shoehorned in Beaumont, a brand new character with no real explanation for his presence or importance.

‘The Rise of Skywalker’ has already gotten mixed reactions, so this is just another drop in the bucket.  But I definitely can relate to the opinion that Beaumont has never appeared in a ‘Star Wars’ movie, yet here he is in a position of importance in the new one with zero set-up.

Did you find Monaghan’s presence distracting in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’?

 