Spider-Man And The Avengers Come To Disney's California Adventure In 2020

For the longest time, our Marvel superhero options in theme parks were pretty limited. Universal’s Islands of Adventure gave us a cool Hulk rollercoaster and a sweet Spider-Man ride, but those lack the MCU’s flare. Sure, that’s all because of licensing agreements from over twenty years ago, but we want some interactive Tom Holland Spidey action now! Don’t worry. Disney heard our cries and is set to deliver onto us tidings of colorful leather and spandex.

2020 is set to be the year in which significant changes will be happening all across Disney parks worldwide. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to be a substantial factor in that metamorphosis. In the coming twelve months, Disney California Adventure Park will be home to the first phase of Avengers Campus. This new land will be entirely dedicated to the heroes and heroines of the MCU in some exciting ways. The initial E-Ticket attraction will be an interactive Spider-Man ride, which looks to be a combination of the IoA ride and ‘Toy Story Midway Mania.’ On this 3D journey, you’ll assist Spidey web-up his wayward Spider-Bots. Hopefully, this is just part of the ride, and we’ll run into some of the Webhead’s rogues gallery.

As far as additional rides go, the next E-Ticket gig will be in the second phase of Avengers Campus. Though a date has not been made public again, we do know what this ride will entail. Housed inside a replica of the Avengers HQ, guests will get to board a Quinjet in what sounds like a simulator akin to ‘Star Tour.’ However, Disney promises that this ride experience will have an “all-new innovative ride system.” Perhaps a new form of the Advanced Technology Leisure Application Simulator? Or maybe a multi-staged experience like ‘Rise of the Resistance’?

As one would expect, the new hero-filled land will also have areas to interact with Marvel heroes and an interestingly themed eatery known as the ‘Pym Test Kitchen.’ Yes, it’s a restaurant with an ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp‘ motif. Want huge foods and tiny foods? That’s going to be the place to get it. Though, if it doesn’t have turkey legs the size of Andre the Giant, I’m gonna pass. It could win me back if there are twelve-packs of miniature pies, though.

From the slate of Marvel’s upcoming films, which would you like to see turned into attractions in the forthcoming phases?