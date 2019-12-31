‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will not only feature Benedict Cumberbatch’s return as the Sorcerer Supreme, but Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch. But that’s not all. Marvel CCO Kevin Feige has teased that another major character from the comics will make their debut in the film.

During an appearance at the New York Film Academy, Feige revealed:

“Sometimes you’re choosing title hero, choosing which main character or main team you want to bring to the screen and often times, it’s as you’re making and developing the movie [asking] ‘Who will come into it?’ and ‘Who will fit into it?’ The next Doctor Strange film, for instance, features some new MCU characters which will be making their debut in that movie you won’t expect or won’t guess who it is but we found a cool way to make it work because we want to make a particular type of movie there and there was a character who we always wanted to do something with who will fit really well there.”

Let the wild speculation begin! It is known that Teyonah Parris will make her debut as the adult Monica Rambeau on the Disney+ series ‘WandaVision’ which is known to lead directly into ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. She could transform into Spectrum in that picture, but Feige seems to be hinting that the character he is referring to will be showing up for the first time.

There have been rumors that this film could introduce Doctor Voodoo and Clea. But Clea is not a major character, and usually just appears as a supporting character in the ‘Doctor Strange’ comic. She could be in the movie, but it wouldn’t really be that big a deal.

Doctor Voodoo (formerly known as Brother Voodoo) was pretty obscure, but his visibility has been elevated in recent years. In fact, for a period of time, he replaced Doctor Strange as the Sorcerer Supreme. Once again, not a huge character, but he could appear in the movie.

However, both Doctor Voodoo and Clea are magical characters. Feige’s claim that fans won’t be able to guess who this new character (or characters) is would indicate it’s someone that probably isn’t magic in nature.

There have also been rumors that Namor the Sub-Mariner could also make his debut in this movie. Namor and Doctor Strange do have a long history, having co-founded the Defenders together along with the Silver Surfer and the Hulk.

But because of their close connection, Namor wouldn’t be a far-fetched guess.

But what about the Silver Surfer? The rights to that character were bundled with those of the ‘Fantastic Four’ which were held by 20th Century Fox. If the Silver Surfer were to appear, that would be a fairly huge event and would possibly be the first ex-Fox character to pop up in a Marvel Studios film. But that is a pure guess.

But once again, because the Silver Surfer was one of the Defenders, he might be too obvious a choice.

What Marvel character do you think Feige is teasing will make their debut in this picture?

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will be directed by Scott Derrickson, with a screenplay by Jade Halley Bartlett. It opens in theaters on May 7, 2021.